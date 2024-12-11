U20 concludes camp, prepares for busy 2025

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The SportsWorld Fiji Under 20s development camp concluded last week bringing together 45 players from across the country.

This camp aimed to support and improve the players’ rugby skills.

The program is also to prepare the players for several major competitions next year, including the Oceania U20s, Super 20s, and the Junior World Trophy.

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

High-performance coach Mike Legge says the camp provided training, education on tactics, and physical fitness to prepare players to compete at a high level.

He adds it also helps young players transition into the high-performance group and get them ready to represent Fiji internationally.

The camp was led by Senirusi Seruvakula, Saiasi Fuli, Mike Legge, and the High-Performance Coaching staff.