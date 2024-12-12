Drua teams named for inaugural Sun Bell 10s competition

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have announced the names of players in the Drua Blue and Drua Green teams for the first ever Sun Bell 10s competition that will be held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi tomorrow.

In a statement, the Drua said tomorrow’s highly anticipated competition is shaping up to be the most exciting one-day rugby event in the country as several Flying Fijians and Drua players are set to compete at the inaugural event.

The two Drua teams will take on a mix of six provincial teams who are bringing along some of Fiji’s best emerging talent.

Article continues after advertisement

Fans will see the likes of stars like Simione Kuruvoli, Inia Tabuavou, Vilive Miramira, Mesu Dolokoto, Kemu Valetini, Epeli Momo, Ilaisa Droasese and others turning out for the Drua teams.

Both teams have also been supplemented by local talent including members of FRU’s High Performance Unit to help with their exposure.

Drua Blue consists of Emosi Tuqiri, Zuriel Togiatama, Mesake Doge, Vilive Miramira, Kalioni Ratunabuabua, Peni Matawalu, Isikeli Rabitu, Kemu Valetini, Maika Tuitubou, Epeli Momo, Livai Natave, Jack Volavola, Simi Kuruvoli, Inia Tabuavou and Matai Tui Sireli.

Drua Green will feature John Muller, Mesu Dolokoto, Meli Tuni, Isoa Tuwai, Joe Tamani, Philip Baselala, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Aisea Tuisese, Isikeli Basiyalo, Junior Ratuva, Simeli Tuiteci, Ilaisa Droasese, Joweli Walevu, Lincoln Kau’ata and Raymond Navunikaba.

The teams are divided into two pools of four playing 17 matches including the semi-finals and final.

To speed the pace of the games further, all matches will have 8-minute halves with a 3-minute half-time break.

This will allow matches to be played at higher intensity and still be completed by 5pm.

This will allow fans to meet their Drua and provincial stars and for participating teams to return home in good time.

The competition will kick off at 9am at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.