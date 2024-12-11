News

NFA boosts disaster preparedness

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

December 11, 2024 10:15 am

[Source: NFA / Facebook]

The National Fire Authority is ramping up its disaster response capabilities in water rescue operations and structural damage assessments.

These are critical areas identified after past natural disasters including Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa said NFA was working in partnership with Queensland Fire Services and Singaporean counterparts.

Nalumisa said the Authority was incorporating lessons learned from previous disasters to enhance its readiness for future emergencies.

He stated that the training programs with international counterparts now include advanced techniques for water rescues and infrastructure damage assessments.

These partnerships aim to strengthen the NFA’s ability to respond effectively to complex disaster scenarios.

Reflecting on recent flooding incidents in Rakiraki, Nalumisa stated that the NFA officers worked to ensure the safety rescue of individuals stranded by rising flood waters.

He explained that this operational experience is integrated into ongoing training to further improve response times and outcomes.

The NFA is also addressing healthcare challenges in emergencies by establishing paramedic services.

Nalumisa revealed plans to procure ambulances equipped with advanced medical facilities from overseas and designed to handle critical cases and save lives in near-death situations.

These initiatives, Nalumisa added are part of a broader effort to modernize the NFA and ensure it is equipped to handle increasingly frequent and severe natural disasters.

 

