Rayalu acknowledges Australian support

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Vatimi Rayalu acknowledged the Australian Government for their continued support and assistance in improving Fiji’s agricultural sector.

Rayalu conveyed to the Australian High Commissioner to Fiji Ewen McDonald recently at a meeting at the Ministry headquarters in Raiwaqa.

He thanked the Australian Government for their assistance in helping Fiji to improve our cattle breed which has allowed farmers to improve cattle breeds locally.

Rayalu adds that with the successful implementation of the cattle breeding program, the ministry anticipates a significant boost in both the productivity and sustainability of the livestock sector.

McDonald expressed his gratitude for the ongoing efforts in the ministry, highlighting the positive impact of the work being done.

He reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to continuing its support for the important initiatives that have been carried out thus far.

They also discussed key areas like waterways infrastructure development and maintenance as well as exchange programs and capacity building for ministry staff.