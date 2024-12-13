Judge recuses from robbery case

Leone Lesumailepanoni (left) and Sosiveta Raura (right)

A Suva High Court judge today told two men alleged to have been involved in a supermarket robbery to seriously consider seeking assistance of Legal Aid counsel to represent them.

This is after their counsel failed to turn up for their matter when it was called before Justice Pita Bulamainaivalu.

In this matter, Leone Lesumailepanoni and Sosiveta Raura are charged in relation to a robbery at Alison Supermarket in Laucala Beach earlier this month.

The accused persons informed that they had engaged a private counsel who was not present in court for this matter as he was attending another case.

The judge informed the accused persons that it would be counterproductive for the court to engage the same counsel and recommended them to seriously consider taking up legal aid assistance.

Justice Bulamainaivalu also recused himself from presiding over the case due to his personal affiliation with Raura.

Justice Bulamainaivalu informed the court that this matter will be called before Justice Siainiu Fa’alogo Bull next Monday.

Raura and Lesumailepanoni are allegedly charged with four counts of aggravated robbery

They will reappear in court next Monday.