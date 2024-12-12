Women entrepreneurs exhibit skills at Christmas Fair

Academy for Women Entrepreneurs program Christmas Fair held at the Rups Mega Center in Nakasi

Over 50 aspiring women entrepreneurs had the opportunity today to put into practice the business skills they’ve acquired throughout the year.

These women, among others, are participants in the US government-supported Academy for Women Entrepreneurs program, where they have been learning essential skills in branding, marketing, and customer engagement.

At the AWE Christmas Fair held at the Rups Mega Center in Nakasi, the women showcased and sold their unique products, demonstrating their entrepreneurial spirit.

US Ambassador to Fiji, Marie Damour, highlighted the partnership between the US government, the Women Entrepreneurs Business Council, and the Makoi Women’s Vocational Training Center in running the AWE program.

“They provide the training to the women and today’s fair is an opportunity for the women entrepreneurs who have been through the program to utilize those skills, that knowledge that they’ve developed over the years. And it’s also an opportunity for us to get out and maybe buy some Christmas presents.”

This is the fifth fair organized by the Academy and since 2020, over 600 women from around the country have participated in the AWE program.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Manager Membership Services, Savenaca Baro says the AWE program not only builds the capacity of women, but is also an avenue to help them market their products and services.

“We’ve got women who sell things online. We’ve got women who’ve sold things from their own homes or the small canteens. But bringing them out to expose the product, expose the services that they have, so that we can see more traction towards what they’ve been able to produce.”

A large portion of the SME sector in Fiji is dominated by women from rural and maritime areas.

The aim of the government, its donor partners, and supporting agencies is to turn these aspiring entrepreneurs into job creators.