Grant Thornton expands global footprint with Fiji launch

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Fiji has officially transitioned to the Grant Thornton global network, marking a pivotal moment in its 60-year legacy in the country.

This shift aligns the firm with Grant Thornton’s expansive network, which spans over 140 markets, employs more than 70,000 people, and generates annual revenues exceeding $7 billion.

Speaking at the launch, Senior Partner Jerome Kado stressed the firm’s long-standing contributions to Fiji’s economic and infrastructural development across key sectors, including tourism, banking, manufacturing, and technology.

Kado highlighted the move as a strategic decision to enhance service quality and strengthen partnerships.

“This transition enhances our capacity to deliver quality services, leveraging Grant Thornton’s robust frameworks for risk management and quality assurance. It’s a step forward for our clients, our people, and the nation’s development.”

Kado stressed that the firm has worked extensively with the Fijian government over the years, contributing to key legislation such as the Developers’ Profits Exemption that fueled tourism growth and the tax-free factory legislation that created thousands of jobs.

He says the firm has also played a pivotal role in shaping frameworks for investment, technology, and infrastructure development, including fiber optic connectivity and road projects.

Kado says the firm’s integration into the Grant Thornton network brings new opportunities for its clients and employees.

He assured stakeholders that service delivery would remain seamless during the transition.

Chief Guest, Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, praised the firm’s instrumental role in advancing Fiji’s business landscape and welcomed its integration into the Grant Thornton network.