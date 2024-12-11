Project benefits 1100 villagers in Ba

[Source: Foundation for Rural Integrated Enterprises & Development / Facebook]

Close to 1100 people living in Vatutavui and Natunuku villages in Ba, now have consistent water supply thanks to solar pump systems established by the Indigenous Food System Solution Lab project.

The project, supported by Pawanaka Fund, is addressing long standing water supply issues caused by intermittent power supply for the 100 households in Vatutavui and inadequate sources in Natunuku.

In Vatutavui, the villagers used to rely on the main electricity grid for power to pump water from a borehole to a reservoir and in Natunuku, the village’s two boreholes have struggled to meet the growing water demands of new households.

However, frequent power outages, pump breakdowns and unpaid electricity bills often disrupted water supply, forcing residents to seek alternative water sources in neighboring communities.

Under the Food System Solution Lab, with support from the Pawanka Fund, a solar pump system has been installed, ensuring uninterrupted access to clean water.

In addition to the solar pump system, the project provided training on good organic agricultural practices and backyard gardening. Community members received vegetable seeds to establish backyard gardens, fostering food security and self-sufficiency. The installation of solar streetlights has also enhanced safety and mobility during natural disasters, marking a significant improvement in the villages’ resilience.