Fiji Women’s Hockey eyes improvement

While the Fiji Women’s Hockey side has been putting on some exciting performances in the Oceania Pacific Hockey competition over the past two days, co-captain Divyakar Kumar believes they can do better.

The side has been dominating the competition after securing impressive wins since day one.

For Kumar, one of the main areas she believes the side needs to work on is their communication on the field, along with being field-smart.

She says effective communication will allow the team to be on the same page throughout the match, while the players are vigilant at all times.

“I think overall we did really well, we played a team sport, we backed each other up, and I think that without our coach’s support, we wouldn’t have been able to achieve what was being achieved. But again we have a lot to improve on.”

The side is set to face Vanuatu in their second match for day three at 4.15 pm at the National Hockey Center in Suva.