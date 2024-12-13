Singh calls for transparency in investigation of late brother‘s passing

Sebastian Singh, brother of the late boxer Ubayd Haider, has expressed concern over the lack of progress in the investigation into his brother’s death.

Haider tragically passed away earlier this year after being knocked out in a fight against China’s Runqi Zhou, and Singh has called on the Boxing Commission of Fiji and the government to provide answers.

Article continues after advertisement

He stressed that the family has been left in the dark, awaiting updates on the case.

“For us, we haven’t got anything from the Boxing Commission yet. We are still seeking answers. Just a plea to the government of the day—give us some answers, give us something to actually have the courage to depend on the government of the day.”

Singh also criticized the conduct of the Boxing Commission’s chairman, who he claims has made premature statements regarding the incident.

The family continues to push for transparency and justice as they cope with Haider’s untimely loss.