Cricket for Good Fiji focuses on life skills development

[Source: Cricket Fiji/ Facebook]

The Cricket for Good Fiji program is making waves in communities across the country by blending sports training with life skills education.

Led by 20 coaches from the Central and Western divisions, the initiative emphasizes unity, inspiration, and empowerment as core values for young participants.

Program manager Jone Tuilau highlighted the importance of teaching values alongside cricket to address social issues and develop well-rounded individuals.

Article continues after advertisement

“We trained 20 coaches from the Central Division and the West to teach life skills alongside cricket. Our three core values are unity, inspire, and empower, and these are the foundation of what we promote to the kids.”

The program, which Tuilau described as a safety net for youth, aims to complement traditional support systems like families, churches, and communities.

By fostering leadership and strong values, the initiative seeks to shape children into positive contributors to society.