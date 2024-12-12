10 solar lights installed in Moala Settlement

Over thirty families from Moala Settlement in Nadera, Nasinu, have received an early Christmas present following the installation of 10 solar lights in their community today.

The assistance was provided through a collaboration between the Nasinu Town Council and the Local Government Ministry, with funds collected through the Nasinu Festival.

Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa says the Solar Light Initiative ensures the safety and security of residents, especially children and women, who are the most vulnerable in the community.

“We recognize the challenges faced by Moala Settlement with issues such as drug peddling, violence, and crime.”

Nalumisa says the initiative also reflects the government’s and the council’s commitment to protecting the welfare of residents in Nasinu.

He says the installation of solar lights is a testament to the collaboration between the government and stakeholders to improve the standard of living for every Fijian.

The aim of the Solar Light Initiative is to light up 50 informal settlements in Nasinu.