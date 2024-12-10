Two Drua teams for 10s

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Eight teams will compete in the Sun Bell Drua 10s on Friday at Nadi’s Prince Charles Park.

Hosts, Fijian Drua, will be fielding two teams, Drua Blue and Drua White.

Six western teams are part of the tournament which includes Nadroga, Lautoka, Malolo,Yasawa, Nadi and Ba.

The opening match at 9am see Yasawa playing Drua Blue.

Teams in the two pools will play round robin matches with the top two sides from each group go into the semi-finals before the grand final at 4:28pm.

During the one-day tournament, the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women will also compete with two internal matches.

The Drua is encouraging as many supporters as possible to come along to Prince Charles Park to witness Fiji’s best rugby players showcase their skills as it’s free for fans to attend.

Leading Drua players, including several Flying Fijians, will participate in the 10s.