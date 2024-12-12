Ferris wheel issue needs immediate attention: Chaudhry

Mahendra Chaudhry (left)

Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry says the Wairiki ferris wheel mishap should put pressure on the authorities to release a report on the accident at Showcase last year which claimed the life of a 21-year-old woman.

Chaudhry said there were reports that the amusement ride spun out of control in Wairiki after the engine driving it developed issues.

He said there were media reports that it took 10 men to bring the ferris wheel under control so terrified riders could alight safely.

FBC News also received footage showing people jumping from the ferris wheel, in fear of their lives.

Chaudhry said Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh or Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew should release the report on the Showcase death and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution should charge someone for dereliction of duty.

On November 23 this year, Acting DPP Nancy Tikoisuva said the Showcase ferris wheel report would be out the following week, but two weeks later no report has come to light.

“Who is responsible for these scary incidents on ferris wheel rides? We are told that the machines are certified fit for operation by inspectors from the Employment Ministry before they can operate,” Chaudhry said.

“Yet such accidents keep occurring. How long will it take this time before we know who is responsible for the accident in Taveuni?

“In the interest of accountability and public safety, it is imperative that the report on the Suva accident in June last year be released without further delay.

“The public have a right to know why these accidents keep occurring.”

FBC News spoke to Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh who said he will be issuing a statement on the issue this afternoon.

More on this story soon.