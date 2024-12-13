Early Childhood Policy to secure children’s future

Fiji has taken a major step towards securing the future of its children with the official launch of the Early Childhood Development Policy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica says this demonstrates their commitment to building a brighter future for young citizens and reinforcing Fiji’s leadership in the Pacific region on ECD issues.

He says the policy aims to provide comprehensive care, nutrition, and early learning opportunities for all children in the country.

Deputy Prime Minister and Trade Minister, Manoa Kamikamica

Kamikamica adds that through the policy, they will be able to protect children from abuse, neglect, and violence, while also fostering an environment where they can grow, learn, and thrive.

He highlights the significance of this policy in shaping the nation’s future, emphasizing that investing in early childhood development is a critical strategy for sustainable economic growth.

Kamikamica is also urging parents and communities to actively contribute to the policy’s success.