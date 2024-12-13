Rape inquiry linked by Swedish media to Mbappé closed

[Source: BBC]

Prosecutors in Sweden have closed an inquiry into a case of alleged rape, which Swedish media had linked to French football captain Kylian Mbappé.

Marina Chirakova, of the Swedish Prosecution Authority, said the investigation into an alleged attack reported to have taken place in Stockholm had ended due to a lack of evidence.

The Real Madrid player, one of football’s most high-profile stars, was never formally named by Swedish prosecutors or notified by them of being under suspicion of a crime.

In October, when the allegations surfaced, Mbappé’s lawyer said her client was preparing to clear his name with a claim for defamation.

Mbappé previously described the reports as “fake news”

The alleged rape and two cases of sexual harassment reportedly took place in a hotel in the Swedish capital on 10 October.

Several Swedish media outlets, including newspapers Aftonbladet and Expressen, and public broadcaster SVT, named Mbappé as a suspect.