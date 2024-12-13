We will count if we have to, says Cawaki

[File Photo]

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji has tightened enforcement around all major jetties in the country in anticipation of high traffic during this festive season.

MSAF Chief Executive Joeli Cawaki says they will strictly address overloading issues.

Cawaki adds that personnel have been stationed at major ports to monitor the situation.

Article continues after advertisement

“MSAF, we are increasing our presence at the jetties, increasing the presence at the jetties, and if we need to count the numbers, we will count, and also in accordance with the ship owners, their manifest on cargoes and also on people.”

Cawaki also says that all inter-island vessels have been issued service certificates, which include the number of passengers they are allowed to carry.

The CEO states that if this limit is breached, the vessel will be stopped.

He urges ship owners to adhere to the guidelines to prevent incidents at sea during this season.