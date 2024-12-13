'Carry-On' film conjures airport anxieties of the holiday season

[Source: Reuters]

For actor Taron Egerton, the Netflix action film “Carry-On” pays homage to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers and the on-the-job struggles they encounter, especially during the holiday season.

Egerton stars in the movie as TSA agent Ethan Kopek, who is searching for direction in his life with encouragement from his girlfriend, Nora Parisi, played by Sofia Carson.

The film, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, also stars Danielle Deadwyler as Elena Cole, who is an FBI agent.

The story follows Kopek as he is enlisted by a devious stranger played by Jason Bateman to help pass a dangerous package through security and onto a flight that departs on Christmas Day.

For Deadwyler, the film resonates with anyone who has caught a flight during the holiday season.

To make the movie more realistic, Egerton and Carson modeled real-life TSA agents and airport workers.

Deadwyler echoed this, saying that the film goes beyond its action scenes and delves into the humanity of people and the importance of compassion.