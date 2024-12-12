Campaigns raise over $21,000 for cancer awareness

[Source: Supplied]

Decked-Out Fiji has donated $9,700 to the Fiji Cancer Society.

It brings the total raised during the Pinktober and Movember campaigns to over $21,000.

Every purchase at Finest Liquor, Triple 3 and Decked-Out Apparel during the campaign months – directly contributed to this cause.

[Source: Supplied]

Decked Out Fiji General Manager Sales and Marketing Abdul Shameer said the company was committed to partnering with the Fiji Cancer Society in future initiatives aimed at promoting healthier lifestyles and fostering stronger community ties.

He also described the society’s work as inspirational and invaluable to fighters, survivors and their families.

Shameer added that the company looked forward to building on this momentum in a bid to make an effective impact in the fight against cancer.