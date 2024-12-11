Nadi to Dallas route marks 26th direct route

[Photo: Supplied]

The inaugural Nadi to Dallas route marked Fiji Airways 26th international direct route that puts the country to a broader range of destinations.

Speaking at the official launching ceremony in Dallas, CEO and Managing Director Andre Viljoen shared his excitement at the launch event in Dallas, emphasizing the importance of the new route for the airline and its passengers.

Viljoen says this is a significant milestone in the airline’s ongoing expansion.

The Fiji Airways boss also credited the hard working staff and all those involved in making the route a possibility.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we must recognize the dedication and commitment of the remarkable teams that has made this service a reality. To our dedicated employees, American Airlines, DFW and all your staff that have made it possible, thank you very, very much for all of this. We could not have reached this point without your incredible support and commitment.”



[Photo: Supplied]

Viljoen also emphasizes the importance of 2025 for the airline.

He says it will be a pivotal year for them with the full integration of the American Airlines AAdvantage multi-program and their membership in the Oneworld alliance.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom states that the new service, marking a key milestone for both airlines, strengthens the growing partnership between American Airlines and Fiji Airways, particularly with Fiji Airways’ soon-to-be full membership in the Oneworld alliance.

Isom says the connection between Dallas Fort Worth and Nadi opens up access to 160 destinations worldwide, allowing them to offer their customers seamless travel opportunities to anywhere in the world.

Isom highlights the importance of this partnership for both airlines and their customers.

“DFW is American’s home and it’s our primary hub and it will allow access for all Fiji customers To anywhere that they want want to go So our customers Really value non-stop service and this region is one of the fastest regions growing growing regions in the United States and it really does distinguish our relationship and what we can take how we can take customers to meet the friendliest people in the world.”

The event also saw Primanavia and Inside Out perform at the celebration.