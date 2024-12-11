Kenyan police fire teargas at protesters marching against femicide

[Source: Reuters]

Kenyan police fired teargas and arrested at least three people as hundreds protested against a wave of femicides, a Reuters reporter and human rights activists said.

Several hundred people – mostly women – marched in the capital Nairobi, where they blew whistles and chanted, “Stop killing women!” They were repeatedly dispersed by police officers firing teargas from moving vehicles before regrouping anew.

Protests also took place in the cities of Mombasa and Lodwar, according to videos posted on social media.

Article continues after advertisement

The protesters in Nairobi were peaceful and it was not clear why the police intervened. The national police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Among those arrested was Irungu Houghton, executive director of Amnesty International Kenya, Amnesty said in a joint statement with three other organisations.

“This protest was a courageous stand against the killing of women, a demand for urgency in investigating these murders and a call for perpetrators to be held accountable,” the statement said.

“The violent response by police … is a direct attack on Kenya’s democratic principles and the human rights of its citizens.”

Between August and October, at least 97 women in Kenya were killed in femicides – intentional killings with a gender-related motivation, according to the National Police Service.

The police did not provide statistics for earlier periods, but according to figures compiled by the Africa Data Hub collective based on media reports, there were at least 75 femicides in 2022 and 46 the year before.

Patriarchal views and insufficient legal protections are major factors behind Kenya’s high levels of gender-based violence, researchers say.

Kenya’s police have also faced criticism for their actions during anti-government protests in June and July, when at least 60 people were killed.

The authorities have broadly defended the police response but said investigators were looking into specific allegations of misconduct.