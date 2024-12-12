Fiji to face Vanuatu in opener of Prime Ministers Cup

The Fiji national football team will face Vanuatu in their opening match at the MSG Prime Ministers Cup, at 1 pm today at the Lawson Tama Stadium in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

Head coach Marika Rodu has chosen a solid squad for the opening to get things off to a good start.

Captain Akuila Mataisuva will protect the goal, with Ivan Kumar, Filipe Baravilala, Sterling Vasconcellos, and Gabrieli Matanisiga assigned to the defense.

Setareki Hughes, Sitiveni Cavuilagi, Aporosa Yada, and Dave Radigai make up the midfield.

The forwards are Thomas Dunna and Sairusi Nalaubu.

You can watch the match live on FBCSPORTS.