Francis inspired by Derenalagi

Nayala Stingers forward Tanya Francis

Nayala Stingers forward Tanya Francis dreams of representing the nation one day and is taking all the right steps to gain valuable experience early in her career.

The 16-year-old says she started playing rugby two years ago and was inspired by Fijian Drua number eight Meli Derenalagi.

She says Derenalagi has inspired her in so many ways especially as she hopes to represent the country when she comes of age.

“He is one of the reasons I fell in love with the sport and to have the support of family who push me to go and do my best every time I play just really motivates me to wear a national jumper one day soon.”

The Nayala High School student also played during the Weet-Bix Raluve competition and helped her side reach the semi-finals this year.

She is part of the team competing in the women’s division at next weeks Nataleira 7s.

The competition will run from Thursday until Saturday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.