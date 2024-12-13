FEO clarifies grounds of complaint against Malimali

Ana Mataiciwa [left] and Barbara Malimali

The Fijian Elections Office has this afternoon outlined the grounds on which a complaint was lodged with police against Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali.

The FEO, upon reconfirming the lodgment of the complaint, says that it was for allegations of intimidation and harassment of witnesses in an active case investigating Malimali, which is currently with CID.

It says Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa was only prompted to lodge the complaint after she received notices from the Secretary to the Constitutional Offices Commission (COC) and the Office of the Chief Registrar (CR) on November 8th and 19th, respectively.

It adds that the COC requested that the SoE provide a response to a complaint from the Electoral Commission, which referred to a complaint from Malimali on allegations of aiding and abetting her arrest.

It further says the Chief Registrar’s office requested the SoE and two other staff, all legal practitioners, to provide a response to a complaint by Malimali for allegations of professional misconduct.

It says that given that there is currently an active case on Malimali being investigated by CID, in which the SoE is a primary witness, the actions of Malimali in lodging a barrage of complaints to different authorities are proof of intimidation and harassment.

The FEO says this is why Mataiciwa wrote to the Acting Commissioner of Police to bring to his attention the appalling actions of the FICAC Commissioner.

The complaint against Malimali was lodged on the 28th of last month.