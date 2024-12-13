McCaig sets National Record at World Championships

[Source: Fiji Swimming/ Facebook]

Fijian swimmer Hansel McCaig delivered a remarkable performance at the World Aquatics Swimming Championships in Budapest, claiming fifth place in his heat for the 100m Individual Medley.

McCaig also set a new personal best and a Fiji National Record with a race time of 50.47 seconds.

The 20-year-old swimmer impressed from the start, recording a reaction time of 0.58 seconds—the fastest off the blocks in his heat.

McCaig maintained his momentum with strong split times of 11.13, 12.68, 13.29, and 13.37 in his final lap.

What makes McCaig’s achievement even more extraordinary is the fact that he had been nursing a broken hand just three weeks prior to the competition.

Despite the setback, he managed to recover in time to compete on the world stage and achieve this milestone.