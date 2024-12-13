13,360 mangrove seedlings for ecosystem restoration

The Fiji Roads Authority, in partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency, has launched a mangrove replanting project to restore ecosystems affected by the construction of the Tamavua-i-Wai Bridge.

FRA’s Manager of Communication and Public Relations, Ashneel Singh, says the initiative aims to plant 13,360 mangrove seedlings.

Singh adds this effort highlights the FRA’s commitment to environmental conservation and rehabilitating areas impacted by infrastructure development.

He adds the initiative is designed to mitigate the ecological footprint of the bridge project.

“As you know, the JICA team, in conjunction with the Fijian government, is also constructing the Tamavua-I-Wai Bridge, and due to the infrastructure development, there was environmental impact to the site as well”

Singh highlights that FRA is following a safeguard program framework as part of their environmental assessment program.

JICA’s Project Advisor, Iwase Hideaki, emphasizes their dedication to fostering eco-friendly infrastructure projects.

“Once some development projects are happening, environmental impact is inevitable. But thanks to the Fiji Environmental Guidelines, once some part is removed, something like here, the mangrove will be replanted in a nearby area. I think this kind of work is very important in terms of sustainable development.”

FRA and JICA hope the initiative will inspire ongoing efforts to integrate environmental stewardship into future development projects.