Nadroga prepares young squad for Drua 10s

Nadroga Rugby will be taking the field with a young squad for the Sun Bell Drua 10s tomorrow in Nadi, after facing challenges in assembling a team during the holiday season.

Nadroga Rugby Union president Juita Waqavonovono said the festive period made it difficult to gather players as many were away or in holiday mode.

“It was hard to put together the team because everyone was in holiday mood, and most of them were not home. We don’t blame them because it’s the Christmas season.”

The team eventually began training last week, and Waqavonovono is hopeful for a strong performance from the young squad, which will also feature a few senior players.

“It’s challenging to manage the physicality of these young men, but everyone is building up and testing themselves. Most of them were away for two or three months, and they are now coming back for training.”

Waqavonovono acknowledged the challenge of facing a structured team like Drua but said it would be a valuable experience for the young Stallions.