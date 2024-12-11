28 years later: Murphy's fate

[Source: BBC]

It’s been quite the wait, but the highly-anticipated follow-up to horror films 28 Days Later (2002) and 28 Weeks Later (2007) is out next summer, with fans getting their first taste of what’s in store, from the trailer for 28 Years Later.

Many were quick to spot what appeared to be a zombie incarnation of Cillian Murphy’s bike courier Jim, from 28 Days Later, who survived an apocalypse against very steep odds.

He seemingly pops up in the latest trailer behind Jodie Comer’s character in a field, looking much the worse for wear – which is hardly surprising if it is indeed him.

There had been speculation and hope among some fans that the Oppenheimer Oscar-winner would return to the franchise.

But Murphy’s name is absent from promotional posters for the latest film, although he is credited as executive producer on the Sony Pictures website.

The latest film stars Killing Eve star Comer, The Fall Guy’s Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Conclave star Ralph Fiennes – with all three seen fighting off zombies in the trailer.