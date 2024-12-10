Teen charged with murder of taxi driver, November crime stats

A teenager and a 24-year-old were charged with the murder of a taxi driver last month.

This, according to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions non-sexual serious crime statistics for November.

The accused persons were also charged with the aggravated robbery where they allegedly robbed the victim of assorted items and in the process punched and strangled him, which resulted in his death.

The ODPP says there were 21 people charged with a total of 27 counts of non-sexual violence offenses for last month.

There were 13 victims, and of the 21 accused persons, two were juveniles.

There were two incidents where the accused and the victim were related to one another.

A 40-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm in relation to his 38-year-old wife, while in another incident, a 38-year-old man was charged with the assault causing actual bodily harm to a 41-year-old woman.

There was one incident where a 49-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm.

The accused person allegedly stabbed the victim in the back with scissors after an altercation.

In another incident, a 41-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm.

The accused person allegedly assaulted a 41-year-old with the intent to cause him grievous harm; however, this matter was discontinued after the victim could not be contacted or located.

Cash and assorted items were stolen during alleged aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary offenses, which consisted of house and shop break-ins, garage break-ins, and day and night street muggings.

There was one incident where a 17-year-old boy alongside a 19-year-old man was charged with burglary and theft.

There was one incident where a 34-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were charged with aggravated burglary for allegedly breaking into Tilak High School in Lautoka.

The ODPP says the accused persons were also charged with damaging property, common assault, and serious assault.

They allegedly broke into the school and destroyed computer screens, filing cabinets, and school furniture.

In another incident, two 19-year-old men were charged with aggravated burglary and theft.

The accused persons allegedly broke into Kids First Kindergarten in Suva and stole a school stamp, an apartment stamp, school furniture, and a sound system speaker.