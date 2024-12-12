Bula Bay aims high for Coral Coast 7s

[Source: Fiji's Coral Coast Sevens/ Facebook]

The Bula Bay 7s team is aiming for nothing less than victory in their debut at the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s tournament next month.

The team management and coach are confident in the talent within their squad and believe they have what it takes to succeed.

Team Manager Mitchel Buresova says their debut at the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s holds immense significance, beyond what words can express.

“Every team is there to win and for us, this is our first tournament and there will be national teams coming over and we want to wrap it up collectively to finish at the top.”

Buresova acknowledges the daunting challenge of competing against some of the best teams from Fiji and around the world but remains confident in his squad’s abilities.

He adds that their journey is not just about striving for the top spot but also about providing their players with much-needed exposure on this prestigious stage.

The 2025 McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast Sevens will take place at Lawaqa Park from the 16th to the 18th of next month.