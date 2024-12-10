Nabavatu relocation work to commence early next year

The construction of 37 houses under the Nabavatu Relocation project Phase 3 will now commence on 20th January next year.

This follows the approval and awarding of the tender to Engineering Express Limited, with the contract signing on Monday.

Permanent Secretary for Rural Development Isoa Talemaibua, in a press conference this morning, highlighted that it’s a government-funded project under a $5.9 million funding from the Relocation of Communities Trust Fund.

He also said that based on the geohazard report, the old site remains unsafe, and the government will remain committed to moving the 37 families from the current site to the new permanent site in Nadoviri.

“The decision to move is based on the geo hazard report from the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources. In the reports, it’s clearly articulated that the old site is unsafe. So they need to move to a new site; that is why the government has approved the relocation to the new site called Nadoiviri, which will be the new permanent site for the 37 families. Based on that scientific report, we cannot advise them to go back to the old site; they need to move onto the new site.”

Talemaibua also states that a total of 85 houses were relocated from Nabavatu village to the current temporary site following the geohazard event at TC Ana in 2021; however, only 37 families remain on the site to date, while 48 have moved back to the old site.

Meanwhile, relocated families have been living in tents for nearly four years.

The villagers have expressed their frustration, and some have even gone so far as to question the government about the delays in moving them to permanent accommodation.

However, Talemaibua says the project delays were mainly due to the government’s efforts in carrying out proper consultation, administrative requirements, assessment, and observing all traditional protocols for the new site before the funding is made available and the work commences properly.