Tabuya calls for stronger bipartisanship to tackle national issues

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya, has emphasized the importance of bipartisanship in addressing pressing national issues and meeting the needs of citizens.

Responding to concerns raised by human rights activists over perceived shortcomings of the coalition government, Tabuya called for better partnerships between the government, the people, and their representatives in parliament.

She acknowledged progress in collaborative efforts but admitted there is room for improvement.

“I find that I get a lot of things done when we are working in partnership with each other. We already do so in our standing committees of parliament, but certainly, as government, I think we need to open up our forum to have opposition members within government structures as well.”

Tabuya highlighted the government’s move to include opposition MPs in critical initiatives.

She says, for example, the Pornography Taskforce now includes three opposition members of Parliament.

The minister says this task force includes opposition MPs because of the gravity of the situation, and their involvement is crucial to finding comprehensive solutions to the issue.

Tabuya reiterated the importance of bipartisan cooperation in tackling complex challenges and fostering a unified approach to governance.