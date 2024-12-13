Ministry explores mechanical harvester for hilly terrain

Sugar Industry Minister Charan Jeath Singh is in Japan looking at a mechanical harvester that can be used on hilly terrain and farms in Fiji.

During his visit to Kumiki Company Limited on Okinawa Island, Singh inspected a machine that was tested on a 30-degree incline terrain in Japan.

He says the harvesters will be suitable for Fiji’s hilly terrain.

Singh says one harvester will be brought to Fiji and trialed during the 2025 harvesting season.

If successful, the government, through the Sugar Ministry, will import more in the future.

Singh says the primary goal is to address labour issues for farmers in hilly terrain.

Currently, the harvesters used in Fiji are designed for flat land.

Singh says the Japanese machine will be trialed in different locations.

He says the machines can harvest approximately seven tonnes per hour and will be purchased from Kumiki, the main distributor of Matsumoto-manufactured harvesters.