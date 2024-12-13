Drua Blue remains undefeated

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Fijian Drua Blue team remains undefeated in the Sun Bell Drua 10s tournament, solidifying their position as Pool A leaders with back-to-back wins.

After a dominant 19-0 victory over Yasawa Rugby in Round 1, Drua Blue narrowly edged out Nadroga Rugby 5-0 in Round 2 in a hard-fought defensive contest.

Their impressive form highlights their strength and determination as they eye the tournament’s latter stages.

In other Round 2 results, Lautoka Rugby bounced back with a strong 19-7 win over Yasawa Rugby, recovering from their Round 1 loss to Nadroga.

Meanwhile, in Pool B, Malolo Rugby earned a solid 12-0 victory over Ba Rugby, demonstrating their attacking flair and defensive composure.

Nadi Rugby also secured their first win, edging out Fijian Drua Green 5-0 in a tense match that showcased their grit.

The one-day tournament will conclude this afternoon with the final to be played at 3.01 pm.