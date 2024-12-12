High commissioner Suveinakama presents credentials to King Charles III

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Jovilisi Suveinakama, presented his credentials to King Charles III at Buckingham Palace this week.

During the audience, the king expressed deep regret for not being able to visit Fiji during his recent Pacific tour due to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa this October.

King Charles III conveyed that he was pleased to meet the Prime Minister at CHOGM in Samoa and that he was still keen to get to Fiji.

The King elaborated on the climate insurance initiative benefiting Fiji, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa, demonstrating the UK’s commitment to supporting Pacific nations in addressing climate-related challenges.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He also expressed keen interest in strengthening Fiji’s sugar and mahogany industries, highlighting potential avenues for enhanced economic cooperation.

King Charles III expressed his gratitude for the more than 2,000 Fijian soldiers currently serving in the British Armed Forces, acknowledging their significant contribution and dedication to the United Kingdom’s defense capabilities.

High Commissioner Suveinakama expressed gratitude for the warm reception before inaugurating his tenure in the United Kingdom.

He acknowledged the robust and multifaceted relationship between Fiji and the UK, emphasizing ongoing collaborations in crucial areas such as climate change, ocean conservation, sustainable development, trade, defense, and education.

These engagements emphasize the depth of the Fiji-UK bilateral relationship, which continues to evolve and strengthen.

While Suveinakama assumed his role in April of this year, this presentation of credentials marks the official recognition of his diplomatic status.