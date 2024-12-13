Forestry blames FCOSS for relocation delays

The Ministry of Forestry has clarified its role in the Cogea relocation project, attributing disruptions to financial and logistical challenges under the Fiji Council of Social Services.

These include delayed contractor payments and fuel shortages for machinery.

The clarification follows FCOSS’s call for the government to reimburse costs they incurred for timber milling in the relocation of Cogea Village in Bua.

FCOSS Executive Director Vani Catanasiga had claimed that the Ministry failed in its responsibility to manage the milling.

In response, Forestry Minister Alitia Bainivalu explained that the Ministry’s role was limited to training chainsaw operators and processing timber for 10 houses using portable sawmills and mahogany logs provided by Fiji Hardwood Corporation Limited.

She said that timber processing must align with construction timelines to prevent wastage, as mahogany deteriorates when exposed to the weather.

“Despite these challenges, the ministry has successfully processed timber sufficient for 10 houses, yet construction at the relocation site has not commenced where processed timber has been left idle, risking deterioration.”

Bainivalu acknowledged that the lack of a formal agreement with FCOSS led to miscommunication and unclear responsibilities.

She added that the Ministry has acted in good faith but recommended pausing further timber milling until there is visible progress in house construction to ensure resources are used effectively.

Despite the challenges, she said that the Ministry was committed to completing the project, which aims to rehabilitate Cogea Village after Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Meanwhile, Catanasiga stated that FCOSS would soon release reports detailing their timber milling activities for the project.