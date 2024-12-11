Drua and 2027 RWC focus for Lomani

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua co-captain Frank Lomani says the team is now fully focused on Drua duties following a good Northern Tour with the Flying Fijians.

The dynamic halfback is eager to bring the lessons and experience gained from his international campaign to elevate Drua’s performance in the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

He says that while the focus is on the upcoming season, their long-term goal will be the next Rugby World Cup.

“We had a few good games and we won against Wales—the first Fijian team ever to win in Cardiff. I think it was good for us in terms of the 2027 World Cup. I believe we are building, finding ourselves in a good spot and proving that we are truly a strong team.”

Lomani adds the Drua have been punching above their weight in the last three Super Rugby Pacific seasons and they hope to reach new heights next year.

The Nukubalavu villager from Savusavu adds, that anticipation is high as the Drua eagerly await their first game of 2025 in Suva.

Our Drua will meet the Brumbies in its first game on the 15th of February at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.