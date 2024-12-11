The Rap Game UK finalists

[Source: BBC]

It has been six weeks of intense challenges, clashes and even a live show on the BBC Introducing Stage at Leeds Festival.

As The Rap Game UK reaches its last stage, the four finalists say it is time for new talent like them to freshen up the industry.

Haydog, Layyah, Cbliminal and Only Zizou are battling it out to win the show and £20,000 cash prize, with the final airing tonight on BBC Three and iPlayer.

DJ Target, Krept and Konan are the three judges guiding the aspiring rappers.

In September 2013, Krept and Konan had the highest charting UK album by an unsigned act – with Young Kingz getting to 19 in the top 40 Official Albums Chart.

They think the four finalists are going to add something new to a scene that is a “bit samey”.

“You kind of hear sounds and everyone starts doing the same thing. Every time we come across new artists that do some completely new sounds it’s exciting,” Krept says.

Haydog adds: “It’s probably the easiest time to cut through as an up and coming rapper. We have TikTok, people like DJ AG supporting us.”

DJ AG and Mak 10 have been out on the streets putting on open-mic sets for anyone to rock up and rap.

It’s led to lesser-known artists going viral alongside established ones like Skepta.