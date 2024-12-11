Rewa drawn in tough pool

[Source: OFC Oceania Football/Facebook]

The pool draw for the OFC Men’s Champions League 2025 has been confirmed, revealing the groupings for the much-anticipated tournament.

Rewa FC, representing Fiji, will compete in Group A alongside Auckland City from New Zealand and representatives from Tahiti and New Caledonia.

Group B will feature representatives from Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, and the winner of the OFC Men’s Champions League – Qualifying 2025 tournament.

The qualifying competition, set to take place in the Cook Islands from February 8 to 14, will include Royal Puma FC of American Samoa, Vaipuna SC of Samoa, and Tupapa Maraerenga FC of the Cook Islands.

The OFC Men’s Champions League 2025 is scheduled to run from March 30 to April 12 in the Solomon Islands, with full details on match schedules and remaining participating teams to be announced at a later date.