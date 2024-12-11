Mataele switches to league

[Source: Parramatta Eels]

Martha Mataele, wife of former Flying Fijian and Crusaders winger Manasa Mataele, has signed a two-year contract with the Parramatta Eels, keeping her at the club until the end of 2026.

Mataele, a talented Black Fern, will bring her exceptional speed and agility to the NRLW, adding a new dimension to the Eels’ backline.

Parramatta Eels Football General Manager Mark O’Neill expressed excitement over the signing, noting that Mataele’s attacking abilities will make a significant impact on the team.

“Martha is an exciting footballer who can light up the field with her speed and agility. Her talent will add an extra attacking threat and strengthen our backline. We’re excited to see her make an impact in the NRLW.”

Mataele, who is transitioning from rugby union to rugby league, shared her enthusiasm about the move.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the Parramatta Eels and bringing my skills to rugby league. The Eels are a growing force in the NRLW, and I’m excited to take on this new chapter in my career. I’m passionate about supporting the growth of women’s sport and leaving a legacy that inspires others to step up and take on new challenges.”

Mataele’s rugby career began in 2019 with Canterbury in New Zealand’s provincial competition, where she scored a try in every match in 2022, leading her team to another title.

In 2023, she debuted for Matatū in the inaugural season of Super Rugby Aupiki, playing alongside her sister to win the championship.