Sivo scores four as Leeds hammer Hull KR in statement win

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo delivered a performance to remember, scoring four tries as Leeds produced a stunning demolition of Hull KR in Las Vegas.

In a result few predicted, the Rhinos ran riot to inflict one of the heaviest defeats of Willie Peters’ tenure, sending a strong message to the reigning champions that the title race is far from settled.

Sivo was the headline act on the big stage at Allegiant Stadium. After scoring twice on debut earlier in the season, the 32-year-old elevated his impact with two first-half tries to power Leeds into a commanding 28-0 halftime lead. He then crossed twice more in the second spell to cap off a remarkable individual display.

Jake Connor was instrumental in the early damage, assisting both of Sivo’s opening tries before converting and helping orchestrate further scores. Brodie Croft added to the onslaught, while Keenan Palasia and Ryan Hall also crossed as Leeds exposed Hull KR’s defence with speed and width.

The Rhinos showed no signs of slowing after the break, with Croft adding another and Sivo completing his hat-trick before grabbing a fourth after capitalising on a Hull KR error. Joe Burgess eventually got the Robins on the board midway through the second half, but any hopes of a comeback were quickly extinguished.

Late tries from Cooper Jenkins sealed a dominant victory that leaves Hull KR at the bottom of the table for the week and firmly under notice.

