Sims adds depth to Melbourne’s forward pack

[Source: NRL.com]

Fiji Bati forward Tariq Sims has started his tenure with his new club the Melbourne Storm.

He is looking to prolong his 221-game NRL career under Craig Bellamy.

The former North Queensland Cowboys and Newcastle Knights forward made the switch from St George Illawarra Dragons following seven seasons with the Red V and will add depth to a squad which has seen plenty of experience depart for the 2023 season.

Article continues after advertisement

Primarily a second rower, Sims will be aiming to help fill the void left by Felise Kaufusi and Kenny Bromwich, who have joined prop Jesse Bromwich at the Dolphins.

The five-time Bati Test representative says he hopes to bring some aggression to a team that will surely add a shot of youth to him.

Sims says as a determined individual who sets his sights very high, the Origin is his aim and he will continue to test himself until he gets there.