Saukuru lands Wesley scholarship and Bulldogs deal

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School Under 15 flyhalf Apisalome Saukuru has secured a scholarship to Wesley College for 2026, marking a major milestone in his rising rugby journey.

This has been confirmed by Wesley College Principal Dr. Brian Evans, who also revealed that Saukuru has signed an NRL Bulldogs contract earlier this year, a rare achievement for a player his age and a strong signal of his potential.

Fiji Secondary School Rugby League Marketing, Sponsorship and Media Officer Lai Corerega welcomed the announcement, saying the achievement highlights the growing opportunities for young Fijian rugby league talent.

FSSRL President Naisa Cama Toko, who is also the Principal of Nasinu Secondary School, and Secretary Taniela Vakamoce both expressed their appreciation and congratulated Saukuru on his double breakthrough.

Dr. Evans added that a number of other Fijian players have already been identified and is urging parents of those players to contact the school and submit their application forms as soon as possible.

