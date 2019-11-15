Roosters star defends team's salary cap

Jake Friend has defended the Sydney Roosters’ ability to bring multiple NRL stars under their salary cap, saying players are attracted to their culture.

The two-time defending premiers are this week expected to finalise the signing of dual-international Sonny Bill Williams for the rest of the season.

The former Roosters premiership-winner will reportedly pocket a $400,000 deal, which will be reduced to $150,000 due to his mid-season arrival.

Article continues after advertisement

His signature will come after revelations star five-eighth Luke Keary is set to re-sign for another three years on a significantly reduced rate.

Veteran centre Josh Morris joined twin brother Brett at the Roosters in March, with both understood to be on cap-friendly contracts.

Williams’ impending reunion has again sparked criticism of the club’s salary cap management, which Friend has grown accustomed to over the years.

Friend also admitted excitement was growing within the playing group about the return of Williams, particularly among the younger talents.

However, Friend joined Morris in saying he is eager to learn from the former New Zealand rugby star.

Meanwhile the Roosters take on the Titans at 5pm this Saturday.