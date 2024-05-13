Roosters continue to pile on points in big win over Warriors

[Source: NRL]

Another attacking masterclass has led the Roosters to a dominant 38-18 victory over the Warriors, ensuring veteran prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves celebrated his 300th club match in style.

With halves Sam Walker and Luke Keary tormenting the Warriors with their kicking game and Angus Crichton continuing his recent run of form, the Roosters had another day out at Allianz Stadium to make it three on the trot.

The Warriors meanwhile, will have some soul searching to do as they look to face the Panthers in Magic Round without star halfback Shaun Johnson who succumbed to a suspected pec injury late in the match.

The Roosters were on the attack right from the whistle and a Keary charge gave his side field position and Young capitalised in the next set, crossing over in the corner after some slick passing to the right.

Just two minutes later, Young broke through the line again before the Roosters kept the ball alive on the next play and Crichton crashed over after some crafty second phase play.

A mistake by Edward Kosi deep in his own territory gave the Roosters an opportunity to set up off the scrum and Walker lopped a ball over for Young on the right for a 16-0 lead.

The tit-for-tat scoring sequence continued when Crichton pounced on a Keary grubber in the in goal and the Roosters made it four tries in 13 minutes.

The Warriors managed to wrestle back some momentum late int he first half and looked to open their account in the 36th minute when Johnson skipped through the line but the try was ruled out due to an obstruction by Jackson Ford.

The Roosters found their mojo again early in the second half and after a Dallin Watene-Zelezniak denied Young a chance at a hat-trick, Walker produced a Cooper Cronk-esque cross-field kick which sailed over for Daniel Tupou to cross on the left.

Come the 49th minute Warriors finally got on the board when Johnson spotted Kosi open on the left edge and floated a ball over the top to reduce the deficit 32-6.

But any hopes of a Warriors comeback were quickly shut down when James Tedesco joined the party after Joey Manu put Joseph Suaalii into space who then found the skipper in support to score for a 32-6 lead.

The Warriors continued to hang tough however and after earning a repeat set on the Roosters’ line, fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad bursting through from close range.

But the Roosters had the final say when Keary punted a perfectly weighted grubber into the red zone and Walker was the beneficiary in a fitting end to the match for the star halves.