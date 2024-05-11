Raiders raid Silktails in one sided affair

[Source: Canberra Raiders/ Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails have again suffered another loss going down 56-8 to the Canberra Raiders in the Jersey Flegg Cup.

From the onset, it was evident that top leaders Raiders meant business, as they quickly took control of the match, scoring four tries in the first half.

Despite the Silktails’ efforts to mount a defense, the Raiders remained relentless, maintaining their lead.

However, amidst the Raiders’ onslaught, the Silktails managed to display glimpses of promise with Emosi Daubitu breaking through the opposition’s defense to put points on the board.

Just before halftime, Gabriel Daunivucu added to the Silktails’ tally with another try, providing a glimmer of hope as they headed into the break trailing 8-26.

The second half, unfortunately, saw the Raiders further extending their dominance, running riot with seven unanswered tries.

Despite the Silktails’ determination, they struggled to contain the relentless attack from the visitors, ultimately succumbing to a resounding defeat on home turf.