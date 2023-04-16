Panthers survive Knights scare

Fiji Bati fullback Sunia Turuva helped the defending NRL champions, Penrith Panthers to a close win last night against the Newcastle Knights.

It was a 39-meter Nathan Cleary field goal that snatched a 16-15 golden point win for Penrith against a spirited Knights outfit.

The Knights were without star playmaker Kalyn Ponga and hooker Jayden Brailey but they made the NRL champs work hard for the entire 80 minutes only to be denied a win by two late Cleary field goals.

The loss was particularly heartbreaking as Newcastle five-eighth Tyson Gamble appeared to have secured a hard-fought win for the home side when he kicked a 77th-minute field goal but Cleary leveled the scores to force the game to overtime.

After missing two field goal attempts during regular time, Cleary made no mistake with his first attempt just 40 seconds into the golden point period to seal the win.

In other games, Warriors 22-14 Cowboys and Broncos 43-26 Titans.