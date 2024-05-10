Panthers prove too good for Dogs but lose captain Cleary

[Source: NRL]

The Panthers grinded their way to a 16-10 victory over the Bulldogs however face another extended period without Nathan Cleary after the star halfback reaggravated his hamstring injury.

Cleary was seen walking straight up the tunnel of BlueBet Stadium just before halftime after a kick in play and watched on from the coach’s box as his side made it four on the trot.

The news comes after the star skipper returned from a five-week layoff with the same hamstring and could now also be ruled out of contention for the State of Origin series opener on June 5.

An error riddled start from the Premiers saw the Bulldogs gifted several early opportunities in the red zone but Cleary came up with a couple of big trysavers to deny the visitors any points.

After a 25 minute arm-wrestle, the Panthers struck first with Luke Garner busting through five would-be tacklers over the line.

The Panthers took some breathing room into the break when Dylan Edwards kept a loose ball alive before sending it right for Brian To’o who ducked and dived his way over the line to make it 12-0 at half time.

Celebrations quickly ceased for the home fans however when Cleary was seen marching up the tunnel after aggravating a hamstring injury.

Despite losing their halfback over the break, the Panthers continued to build pressure in the second half and the Bulldogs conceded another two points after Josh Curran was penalised for a second effort and Edwards slotted a penalty goal.

The Bulldogs looked to get on the board after Josh Addo-Carr finished off a slick left side shift however the try was called back for a forward pass.

Ten minutes later, the visitors were finally on the board when a charging Matt Burton pushed through Alamoti on the left edge to reduce the deficit 14-4.

With five minutes on the clock, Panthers added the extras after a Kikau infringement penalty handed the premiers another shot at goal before Jacob Kiraz spun his way over on the right edge for a consolation try in the shadows of full time.