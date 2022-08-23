NRL Grand Final tickets on sale tomorrow

The first release of tickets to the 2022 NRL and NRLW Telstra Premiership Grand Final will be available tomorrow for NRL Club Members.

NRL Club Non-Ticketed Members will have exclusive first access to tickets for Grand Final Day on October 2nd at Accor Stadium in Sydney.

Tickets go on sale from $49 at 1pm tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

Tickets for the general public will be on sale on Thursday and prices start from $59.

Meanwhile, round 24 starts on Thursday at 9.50pm between the Broncos and the Eels.