Naiqama excited for upcoming trial match

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails head coach, Wes Naiqama, anticipates a challenging match against the FNRL local Academy.

He asserts that the upcoming game will serve as a significant test for his team.

Naiqama mentions that the FNRL local Academy players, under the guidance of Fiji Bati coach Wise Kativerata, will present a formidable opposition.

“It’s been a long pre-season to this point. Going into week 13 and we’ve got a trial game that’s locked in. That’s going to be curtain raiser to the NRL Melbourne Storm against Newcastle Knights game. We’ll be playing up against the FNRL academy which is great for the local academy boys. I know the boys have been doing a lot of work.”

Naiqama expresses his anticipation for the upcoming curtain raiser match, seeing it as an opportunity to gain valuable insights.

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.